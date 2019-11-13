Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone Sells 20,000 Shares

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $1,570,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,640,000.00.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

