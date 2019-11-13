Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Berkwood Resources Ltd (CVE:BKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 567000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Berkwood Resources Company Profile (CVE:BKR)

Berkwood Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Cobalt Fold property, which include 40 claims covering an area of 2,176.19 hectares located in the Côte-Nord area of Quebec; and the Roscoe Vanadium project consisting 40 claims covering approximately 2,189.19 hectares located in Cote-Nord area, Quebec.

