Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

