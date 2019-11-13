Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31.

