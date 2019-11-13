Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 661 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $46.11.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.