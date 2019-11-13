Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $923,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 37.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.4% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $486.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $465.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

