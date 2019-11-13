Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 74,220 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,220 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,282 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,913,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 125,455 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 51.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE:AR opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $807.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

