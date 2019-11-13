Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55), Briefing.com reports. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Beigene stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beigene has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $205.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 32,900 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $6,266,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,550,896.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,556,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $9,007,005. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

