Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

