BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 685 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,711,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.