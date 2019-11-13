BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,973,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,682,000 after buying an additional 4,902,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,227 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,402,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,289,000 after purchasing an additional 374,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $65.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

