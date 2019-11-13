BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 19,028 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 467.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,252,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after acquiring an additional 913,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,824 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,834 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Shares of EA stock opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,124. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.