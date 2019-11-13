BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $593.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $798,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,293.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,579.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

