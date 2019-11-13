BB&T Securities LLC Sells 7,035 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,097 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $1,108,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Tapestry by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,125 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tapestry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Tapestry by 16.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 983,864 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,218,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE TPR opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

