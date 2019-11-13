BB&T Securities LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 43.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Ellington Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

