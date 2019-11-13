BB&T Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,558 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.