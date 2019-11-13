BB&T Securities LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

