BB&T Securities LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $499.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.44 and its 200-day moving average is $581.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $698.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $609.00 to $729.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $651.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.56.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

