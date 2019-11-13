BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $390,418.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,874,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 97,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,201,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,615.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,213 shares of company stock worth $28,390,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

