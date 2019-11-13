BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 25,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $498,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $3,496,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

IEX:IBKR opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

