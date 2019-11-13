Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.28

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 87919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $699,300.00. Also, insider William D. Humphries purchased 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $650,289.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

