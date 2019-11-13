Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Stock Price Up 6%

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, approximately 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 31,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barsele Minerals in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67.

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

