Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 726,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barnes Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 209,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,301. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,855 shares of company stock worth $6,977,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

