Barclays Raises ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 130

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.15 ($1.92).

LON ITV opened at GBX 133.95 ($1.75) on Wednesday. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.30 ($2.11). The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £3,366.72 ($4,399.22). Also, insider Salman Amin bought 8,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £10,987.44 ($14,357.04). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,416.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

