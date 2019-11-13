Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 441,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,813,000. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 144.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

