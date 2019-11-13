Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 122,807 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,807 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

