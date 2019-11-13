Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

PCY opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

