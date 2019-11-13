Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $251,000 Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.46. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.78 and a one year high of $163.81.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

