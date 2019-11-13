Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113. The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.90. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 83.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

