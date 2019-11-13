Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 174,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 526,512 shares.The stock last traded at $75.77 and had previously closed at $75.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.781 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

