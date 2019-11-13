BancorpSouth Bank Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

CAT stock opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

