BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.99.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $884,141.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,322 shares of company stock worth $5,285,945. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $102.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

