BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.72.

Shares of AVGO opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.03. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $217.61 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

