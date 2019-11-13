BancorpSouth Bank Has $5.22 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

