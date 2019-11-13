BancorpSouth Bank Buys Shares of 48,405 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 53,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

