BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kellogg by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 95.1% during the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $19,925,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Kellogg by 14.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Kellogg by 7.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $39,465,106. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

