Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

SAN stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 23.0% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 180,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 16.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

