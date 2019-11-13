Banco Santander S.A. Sells 24,808 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,808 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,715,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,461,000 after buying an additional 495,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.