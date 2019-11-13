Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 1.25% of iShares Europe ETF worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

