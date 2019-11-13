Banco Santander S.A. Has $105.60 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.0% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.06% of Mcdonald’s worth $105,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,103. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $193.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.27.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

