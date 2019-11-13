Banco Santander S.A. Buys 778,208 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,208 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.66% of Kosmos Energy worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -38.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

