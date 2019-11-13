Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 116,265 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $49,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25.

