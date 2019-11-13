Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,685,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,092,000 after purchasing an additional 216,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,335,000 after purchasing an additional 337,748 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,282,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

