Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 472 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after buying an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,335,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $854,777,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $687,008,000 after buying an additional 404,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $557,803,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

TJX opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

