Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

