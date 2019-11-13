Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,570.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,774,225.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,389. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

