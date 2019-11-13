Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys New Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,918,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,338,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,283,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,094,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,359,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,283,000 after acquiring an additional 196,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,503,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 857,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 133,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,870,310.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,674,219.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,393. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

