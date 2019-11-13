Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires Shares of 1,730 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 7.0% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3,350.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 12.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 755,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after buying an additional 84,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $138.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

