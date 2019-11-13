Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock traded down GBX 6.81 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 807.19 ($10.55). 98,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 808.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 756.34. The company has a market cap of $746.26 million and a PE ratio of -18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 842 ($11.00).

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

