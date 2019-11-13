B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in B2Gold by 142.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,533,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332,954 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 292.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,738,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 2,785,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

